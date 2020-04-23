Nancy leaving home for coronavirus patients





Veteran singer NazmunMunira Nancy has announced that she will give out her home in Netrokona to serve people with coronavirus. The matter has been confirmed by this singer herself.





Nancy said, "I have a duplex house in Netrokona. I decided to leave the house for the coronavirus infected. Since the country is currently going through a crisis period, I have decided to leave the house in the public interest. If this helps anyone, it will be a great achievement for me.







The administration can use the house for the public good as long as the coronavirus epidemic continues. She added, "I have spoken to Netrokona Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moinul Islam about this. He will tell us how to use the house. We have said that the house can be used for the stay of doctors who are fighting against coronavirus. If they want, they can also use it for isolation."





It may be mentioned that a total of 24 coronavirus patients have been identified in Netrokona. Among the victims 10 are from Barohattaupazila of the district, 4 from NetrokonaSadar, 4 from Khaliajuriupazila, 1 from Kenduaupazila, 2 from Mohonganjupazila, 2 from Kalmakandaupazila and 1 from Atparaupazila.







