Liton A Zaman, Bangladeshi-born West Ham United Academy Coach. -Collected



Liton A Zaman, Bangladeshi-born West Ham United Academy Coach, said he aspires to be Bangladesh national football team head coach some time in future. He also said it would be a huge honor to coach Bangladesh team.





Born in Fatehpur in Sylhet, Liton grew up in London and has been in professional football coaching for last 15 years. He was in charge of Under-14, Under-16 and Under-17s of English professional football club West Ham United.







He also played for Sporting Bengal United F.C, an English football club which was formed in 1996 to encourage Asian football in London.





In 2010 Sporting Bengal was targeted by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for its players to represent the Bangladesh national squad. Sadiq Sarwar and Shahed Ahmed were selected to represent Bangladesh at the 2010 South Asian Games.





Last year Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) held a training session and tournament for Rohingya refugee people as part of its AFC Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.





Chief Executive Strategist of Coaches Across Continent (CAC) Brian Suskiewicz, along with Liton Zaman, conducted the training session and tournament. While talking with The Asian Age recently, Liton said it would be a great honor to coach Bangladesh team.





"Definitely coaching Bangladesh would be a massive honor. If that was to be an opportunity for me I would look into it. I started coaching 15 years ago and one day I want to see myself coaching in a first team somewhere" Liton said. "It was good and I enjoyed my time in Bangladesh to train, I think if there's more investment for improvement to facility then players of Bangladesh will benefit and the standard will rise for the country's game" He added.





Earlier Liton trained several current Bangladesh footballers in 2008 when 23 young booters from Bangladesh went to David Beckham Academy in London for higher training. Bangladesh star defender Topu Barman was also trained by Liton that time. Liton however praised Topu's performance.





"I've not seen a lot of Bangladesh players, I like topu defender. I seen him progress from a young boy playing when he came to the Uk on a tour and this really nice to see he now playing in the national team." Liton said.







Liton also said he is also coaching Indian club Panjab FA and he has been enjoying coaching for Panjap since 2018. "I am also currently 1st team coach for Punjab FA and we qualified for the CONIFA World Cup this year. It's good as Punjab is 1st team." Liton said. "I love visiting Bangladesh helping coaches and players and visiting family and friends." He added.







Soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the flu-like virus, which has infected 2.5 million people globally causing over 172,900 deaths. The English Premier League(EPL) announced that the 2019/20 football season would only resume when "it was safe and appropriate" to do so, subject to Government agreement and medical guidance.





"We stopped all kind of practice on 13th March. Weare still following government's guidelinesfor another 3 weeks before governments announce plan again" Liton said.







Very recently West Ham United have indefinitely postponed their July tour to Queensland, Australia because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. West Ham United were scheduled to meet A-League side Brisbane Roar, coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup.





West Ham have been winners of the FA Cup three times; in 1964, 1975 and 1980, and have also been runners-up twice; in 1923 and 2006. The club have reached two major European finals, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and finishing runners-up in the same competition in 1976. Three West Ham players were members of the 1966 World Cup final-winning England team: captain Bobby Moore and goalscorers Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters







