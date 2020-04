Abdur Rashid Khan appointed Chief Engineer of LGED

Additional Chief Engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md Abdur Rashid Khan has been appointed as the Chief Engineer of LGED on Saturday, says a press release.





He was replaced by former Chief Engineer Md Matiar Rahman as he has retired from the government service on Saturday.





LGED chief Abdur Rashid Khan joined LGED in 1988 as an Assistant Engineer and served various positions including Upazila Engineer, Executive Engineer in 2002 and Project Director at LGED head quarters in 2007.





Afterwards, he discharged responsibility as Superintending Engineer in 2017 and promoted as Additional Chief Engineer in 2018.



