New Hope Limited distributes relief in Sreepur

Officers of New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Limited distributing relief items among 475 distressed families in Sreepur of Gazipur on Sunday. -AA



New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Limited has distributed food elements to 475 jobless families at Vangnahati village in Sreepur under Gazipur districts.







A food element was distributed among the families at the factory premises at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 22.





Minhazul Abedin, Manager Administration and Human Resources Management of New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Limited said, the food elements included 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulses, 1 liter of oil, 1 kg of salt and 1 kg of potatoes.







Mr. He Quanshui, The managing director of New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Region, Mr. Tang Jinxin, Manager of General Management Department and others was present during the distribution.





The low-income family members are happy to receive food elements. The factory authorities ensured the supply of food elements by maintaining social distance.





---Mahbub Alam, Gazipur

