Published:  12:00 AM, 27 April 2020

New Hope Limited distributes relief in Sreepur

New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Limited has distributed food elements to 475 jobless families at Vangnahati village in Sreepur under Gazipur districts.

A food element was distributed among the families at the factory premises at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 22.

Minhazul Abedin, Manager Administration and Human Resources Management of New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Limited said, the food elements included 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulses, 1 liter of oil, 1 kg of salt and 1 kg of potatoes.

Mr. He Quanshui, The managing director of New Hope Feed Mill Bangladesh Region, Mr. Tang Jinxin, Manager of General Management Department and others was present during the distribution.

The low-income family members are happy to receive food elements. The factory authorities ensured the supply of food elements by maintaining social distance.

---Mahbub Alam, Gazipur


