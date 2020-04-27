'Kankata Ramzan' from 'Songsoptok' to be seen again



The drama series 'Songsoptok' was aired on Bangladesh Television BTV in the late 80s where the legendary actor HumayunFaridi got famous for his role 'KankataRamzan' which is still a popular character to the audience.







BTV has already started airing old popular dramas 'Kothao Keu Nei' and 'Bohubrihi' to entertain the people in lockdown. After broadcasting, the two series are getting a lot of response from the viewers of this generation.







In that continuation, the legendary drama 'Songsoptok' will be aired. In this regard, BTV Director General S. M. Harun-ur-Rashid said the decision was made to air the series after 30 years. Work has already begun to broadcast the series from the tape.







The play, based on a novel by Shahidullah Kaiser, is scheduled to launch within a week, he added. Apart from Humayun Faridi, Ferdousi Majumder, Raisul Islam Asad, Mujibur Rahman Dilu, Mamunur Rashid, and Subarna Mustafa and many others have also acted in the play.







Imdadul Haque Milon dramatized 'Songsoptok' based on Shahidullah Kaiser's novel. The play is directed by Abdullah Al Mamun, Al Mansur, and Mohammad Abu Taher.

Leave Your Comments