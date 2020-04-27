Nancy's noble decision amid covid-19 crisis



Musician Nazmun Munira Nancy has expressed interest in giving her house to coronavirus patients. The house is located near Netrokona district.





The two-storey house of 5,000 square feet has been built on 1.5 acres of land and it will be used for isolation of patients or for accommodation of doctors on humanitarian grounds, the musician stated.







Speaking to The Business Standard, Nancy elaborated this wish of hers. "No one is staying in that house right now, although it belongs to me and my two siblings. I live with my in-laws in Mymensingh, so the house is left empty. Since the number of patients in Netrokona is on the rise, I urge the Netrokona District Commissioner to utilize my house for the needs of coronavirus patients and doctors," she said.





Not only patients, this house can also be used to accommodate the doctors, since those treating coronavirus patients cannot go back home. Aside from that, Netrokona does not have any good hotels either, which is why Nancy decided to offer her house. Nancy's enthusiasm has been praised by the Netrokona District Commissioner and informed her that they would act according to the situation.







"If the Netrokona District Commissioner wants to use the house, I will prepare the house in a day. Since no one has lived there for a long time, it has to be cleaned. If they need additional support, I can provide that too," Nancy said.







"I am stuck at home all day," Nancy said, adding, "But I'm having a good time with my children and in-laws," the actor remarked while spending quality time in her in-laws' home. She is also rehearsing music with her daughters every night.



Leave Your Comments