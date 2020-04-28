AirAsia unveils red PPE suits for cabin crew

The suits were designed in collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quinones. -Instagram



Low-cost carrier AirAsia has introduced new personal protective equipment (PPE) for its cabin crews to be used as flights resume in the coming days in the region.





Designed in collaboration with Filipino fashion designer Puey Quinones, the PPE suits, which were launched last Friday (April 24) during a recovery flight from Bangkok to Manila, embrace the airline's signature red-hot color and have reportedly been approved by the Philippines' Department of Health, Jakarta Post.







According to Quinones' Instagram account, the Los Angeles-based designer has been busy designing and manufacturing PPE suits for hospitals as well as brands such as AirAsia following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Flight attendants will be required to wear the PPE on all of the carrier's domestic and international flights.







Airlines are among the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. Singapore Airlines recently announced the cancellation of 96 per cent of its scheduled flights until the end of June, while Mr Richard Branson is reportedly seeking a buyer for Virgin Atlantic Airways as he struggles to secure a 500 million pound (S$880 million) government bailout.







On April 17, AirAsia announced it is set to resume scheduled domestic flights commencing with Malaysia on Wednesday (April 29), followed by Thailand on Friday (May 1), India (May 4), Indonesia (May 7) and the Philippines (May 16), subject to approval from authorities.

Leave Your Comments