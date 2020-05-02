Rohingyas at Sea: EU urges other countries to follow Bangladesh example





The European Union (EU) has urged the governments in the region to conduct rescue operation and find a solution for safe disembarkation of floating Rohingyas at sea following example shown by Bangladesh.

The EU said Bangladesh granted safe landing and assistance to 400 Rohingyas on one of the boats on April 16, showing continued generosity and humanity.

"We hope that countries in the region will follow this example," said High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarčič in a statement on the situation of the Rohingya people in the waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

Several hundreds of Rohingya people, including women and children, have been drifting for weeks at sea in appalling conditions, being pushed away from the shores in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the around 500 Rohingyas who are on two boats are not in or even near the Bangladesh maritime border.

He pointed out that according to the law of the seas, other countries in the region have responsibilities to save the Rohingyas.

The EU urged all armed forces in Myanmar to urgently implement an unconditional ceasefire and recommit to an all-inclusive peace process.

This would help addressing the root causes of the plight of the Rohingyas.

The EU is a key humanitarian and development donor for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and it stands ready to provide further support in the region.

"We continue to advocate for the safe, sustainable, dignified, and voluntary return of the Rohingya refugees to their places of origin and for ensuring full accountability for the crimes committed against them," the statement reads.

