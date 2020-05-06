'EiShob Din Ratri' on air again!



Anis drops by his friend Shafiq's place to show his new magic trick. Anis lives upstairs in the same building. As he knocks on the door, Shafiq's sister Shahana opens the door. Anis wants to impress Shahana with his magic trick. As a first strike, Anis asked Shahana to fetch him a handkerchief as he forgot to bring one.





Shahana seems annoyed and refused him to give one. Ironically, Shahana is also enjoying all these tricks and observing the magician secretly.





Anis brings out a handkerchief and starts showing Shahan his magic skills. Shahana's mother enters the room when he is almost done with his tricks.







Shahana's mother throws a question to him - why is he here? With a hesitant face, Anis says he came to drink water. Unconvinced at his answer, Shahana's mother asks "Do you not have water at your place? Or you do not have glasses?"







Then, Shahana's mother pours water into the glass and gives him for drinking. He drinks the whole glass in a gulp and asks for her permission to leave. She offers him to take the glass with him.





After Anis leaves, Shahana picks up the handkerchief and finds a red rose wrapped in the handkerchief. As soon as her mother leaves the room, Shahana smells the fragrance of the flower or maybe Anis's love!





The plot of the drama 'EiShob Din Ratri' by popular playwright Humayun Ahmed develops with two lovers' admiration for each other. It used to be telecast on BTV back in 1985. After almost three decades, the drama is on air again on BTV.







The story revolves around a middle-class family and the portrayal of every little moments of life: happiness, sadness, love, marriage and death. The story ends with the death of a little girl Tuni.







Her death touched thousand hearts of fans and they pleaded to the playwright to save her life. Yet, Humayun was stuck to his decision.





DilaraZaman, who played the mother's role, recalls the making days. She played the mother's character as Humayun Ahmed wanted her to do so.



