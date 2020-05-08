'Aynabaji' to be adapted as web series



Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and producer ZiauddinAdil confirmed that the critically acclaimed film is to be adapted as a web series.







They both said, "We have already started shooting. The first three episodes are going to be exclusive. However, the number of episodes and scope may increase later."





Amitabh Reza further clarified, "I am trying to do something again with 'Aynabaji' Ayna, Hridi and crime reporter Saber. I am shooting with the same name, character and getup. Let's see what happens."





The producer-director said that this is their initiative considering the ongoing coronavirus crisis in collaboration with the NGO BRAC. Originally, the initiative was taken to create this web series out of a plan to make people aware and courageous using the three main characters of the movie 'Aynabaji'.





The producer also said that the episodes of the web series 'Aynabaji' are free for everyone. These will be available on YouTube and Facebook within a week.





But how is the shooting process or getup-makeup-editing going on in this lockdown? Amitabh Reza said, "Everyone is working in their own house. I sat in my room with the computer panel and started shooting. In fact, there are some surprises here. We would like to wait for the release of the teaser. We will release it within a day or two."





Meanwhile, actor ChanchalChowdhury thinks that a reunion of 'Aynabaji' is taking place after three and a half years through this work. The other two actors Nabila (Hridi) and ParthaBarua (crime reporter) had the same reaction.

Leave Your Comments