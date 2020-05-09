Munna, Tayeb's prized jerseys to be auctioned today

Former FIFA referee Hasan Tayeb Shamsuzzaman's jersy (left) and late Bangladesh captain Monem Munna's historical jersey he wore during 1989 in President Gold Cup final win over South Korea in Dhaka. -BFF



Cricketers and footballers around the world have put up their respective equipments for auction to help generate funds for the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2.3 lakh lives across the world.





At a time when funds are critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, several Bangladesh famed sportsmen have come forward to help their respective country in its fight against the deadly virus by auctioning their prized possessions to generate money and donate it to combat COVID-19 efforts.





Bangladesh's experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim was the first to put their bat on auction to generate funds for the all-important fight against the global pandemic. Shakib decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat, while Rahim put his maiden double ton willow for the same. Shakib bat was sold his favourite cricket bat for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer living in the USA by the Auction for Action while Mushfiq's bat is yet to be auctioned.







Meanwhile, Soumya Sarkar's memorable fastest test century bat and Taskin Ahmed's favourite hat-trick ball was sold very recently at Tk 4.5 lakh and at Tk 4 lakh respectively by a same organization though the live auction.





Some of Bangladesh former footballers and athletes also announced the auction of their memorabilia. The historical Jersey of former captain of Bangladesh national football team - late defender Monem Munna and a famous jersey of former FIFA referee Hasan Tayeb Shamsuzzaman, officiated international matches from 1999 to 2016, is all set to be auctioned today though a live auction. The two prized jerseys would be auctioned by the Auction for Action today at around 9 pm through their Facebook page.





Monem Munna, arguably the best defender of Bangladesh football history popularly known 'Kingback', made his mark in the Dhaka Abahani Football Team, playing for 11 years and retiring in 1997. He passed away in 2005 and is making headlines again, as his wife decided to auction Monem's jersey to raise funds for helping the needy during this epidemic.





The base price of legendary national footballer late MonemMunna's historic jersey has been fixed at Taka two lakh. Even his fans are expecting the jersey would be fetched more than TK 20 lakhs in relief auction.







Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champion's team.





Bangladesh stunned Asian giant South Korea with a thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout in the exciting final after the match ended 1-1 in the stipulated time. Bangladesh brave booters also held their nerve to shock favorite Iran to a goalless draw in the previous game of the same tournament.





The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, will be put up for the auction in order to raise fund to help the COVID-19 affected people. Meanwhile, Referee HasanTayeb wanted to sell the jersey, which he had worn during the final match between India and Afghanistan in the SAFF Championship 2013 in Nepal. A young businessman from Satkhira has already showed interest to buy the historical jersey with the prize of Tk 5.55 lakh. So the bid will starts at BDT 5.55 Lakh.







He is the first South Asian referee to officiate the SAFF 2013 finals, and with many other matches including FIFA, AFC & BFF, he was an incredible referee of his time.A veteran of over 33 years of refereeing, TayebHasan has conducted around 100 international matches.





Among other famed sportsmen, ex Bangladesh National Football Team Captain, Alfaz Ahmed's SAAF 1999 jersey, in which he scored the only goal which gave Bangladesh the victory, former striker Kanchan's '11' jersey which he used and was awarded the man of the match for the final games of the 2003 Saaf Championship, famed Bangladeshi shooter Asif Hossian Khan's historical gold medal.





, former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mohammad Ashraful's historical bat which he scored a match-winning century in the brilliant chase against world Champion Australia in 2005 in Cardiff are also in line to be auctioned.







Leave Your Comments