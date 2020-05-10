Fazlur Rahman elected Jamuna Bank chairman

Fazlur Rahman



Fazlur Rahman has been elected the chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited.





The decision came from the 366th meeting of the bank's Board of Directors on April 29, said a press release on Thursday.





Fazlur Rahman is the founder chairman and managing director of City Group, which he founded in 1972. During Rahman's five decades at the helm of City Group, the company continued its expansion beyond traditional domestic food industry to new sectors, including packaging, energy, steel, ship-building business and industrial projects (City Economic Zone).







Rahman's strong business acumen and diligence led creation of country's biggest FMCG brand 'TEER' which not only received domestic awards but also international recognition. He has also established 'Asgar Ali Hospital' - in Old Dhaka.







He was honoured with the Business Person of the Year-2005 award organised by DHL-Daily Star, Best Taxpayer of the 2018-19 fiscal year and was recognised as a Commercially Important Person by the Ministry of Commerce.





Fazlur Rahman was also the chairman of Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association and Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association. He is a member of the advisory committee of the Ministry of Commerce.

