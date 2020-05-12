PRAN-RFL donates 5 booths to collect corona sample









PRAN-RFL Group has donated sample collection booth (WISK Cabin) to Central Police Hospital and three hospitals of Bhola district to collect sample for covid-19 test.





Recently, two sample collection booths were handed over to Saiful Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (admin) of Central Police Hospital.





Meanwhile, the group donated one cabin to Bhola Sadar Hospital on Sunday.





Civil Surgeon of Bhola Dr. Ratan Kumar Dhali received the cabin.





It also donated one WISK Cabin to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex and another cabin to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex on Monday.





Earlier, PRAN-RFL Group donated three sample collection booths to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and one sample collection booth to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital.

