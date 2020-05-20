BARI inaugurates seed, sapling distribution program

BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurating the varieties of vegetable seeds and saplings distribution program by handing over saplings to a farmer at a function on Tuesday. -AA









Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has inaugurated a program to distribute nutritious improved varieties of vegetable seeds and saplings among farmers across the country to combat the global epidemic Corona Virus (Covid-19). BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurated the program as chief guest at a function organized by the Olericulture Division of BARI today (Tuesday, May 19).







Under this program, nutritious improved varieties of vegetable seeds and saplings will be distributed among 15,000 farmers across the country. On-Farm Research Division (OFRD) of BARI will implement the program across the country.





BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin presided over the function while Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Ashraf Hossain, Director (Horticultural Research Center) Dr. Abeda Khatun, Chief Scientific Officer of Olericulture Division Dr Ferdousi Islam, Chief Scientific Officer On-Farm Research Division Dr Md Akkas Ali, Scientists and officials from different divisions were, among others present.





Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

