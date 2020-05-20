Marico launches Parachute Naturale Shampoo









Marico Bangladesh Limited brings yet another offering in the personal care category, the all new ‘Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo’, a brand enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients. Marico is the manufacturer of trusted household brands like Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Saffola, and Studio X.



New Parachute Naturale™ shampoo has been launched in 3 exciting variants: Nourishing Care, Damage Repair & Anti Hair Fall. Enriched with the benefits of natural ingredients, all variants of Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo are Paraben Free and Dermatologically tested. The launch of the new brand marks another milestone in Marico Bangladesh’s journey of strengthening its foothold in the personal care category of Bangladesh.







All variants of Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo come with the goodness of coconut milk protein. Along with coconut milk protein, the Nourishing Care variant is enriched with aloe vera, the Damage Repair variant is enriched with hibiscus and the Anti Hair-Fall variant is enriched with henna.



Regarding the launch of the Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo, Mr. Ashish Goupal, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, “Today’s consumers in the female personal care category are more aware and beauty conscious than ever. To cater to their evolving personal care needs, we are delighted to announce the launch of Parachute Naturale™ Shampoo. It is a remarkable milestone in Marico Bangladesh’s journey of making a difference in consumer lives.”



The newly launched products are already available in your nearest retail outlets, cosmetics outlets & super shops across Bangladesh as well as leading ecommerce platforms.



To know more about the product visit: https://www.facebook.com/parachutenaturalebd/





