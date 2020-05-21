Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths, fresh cases









Bangladesh today recorded the biggest single-day spike of deaths of 22 people from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 408.





The caseload also soared to 28,511 after 1,773 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, a top health official said.





“Twenty-two more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, bringing the body count to 408,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.





Nasima said that a total of 10,262 samples were tested, the highest in a single day, at the 47 authorised labs across the country during the period.





She informed that the recovery count also jumped to 5602 in the last 24 hours after 395 patients were discharged from hospitals.





Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

