Sons arrested for abandoning mother





Police arrested three men from Janiar Bagan area of Sadar upazila on Monday for abandoning their 80-year-old mother on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.



They are — Abdur Razzak, Moazzem Hossain and Mozamel Haque, sons of late Nur Mohammad Mollah and Chharitunnesa.



Locals said they found Chharitunnesa abandoned beside the Joyurhat-Akkelpur road and called 999.



Police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. She was sent to the Vocational Training Centre’s Safe Home.



Shilpi Akhter, wife of Chharitunnesa’s grandchild, filed a case against her father-in-law and his two brothers.



They were arrested from their houses, said Shahriar Khan, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.



The OC said that the elderly woman’s sons started to torture their mother after she transferred the ownership of properties to them.



Later, they drove her out of the house.





Leave Your Comments