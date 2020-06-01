Industrialist Abdul Monem dies



Prominent industrialist M Abdul Monem, the founder of conglomerate Abdul Monem Ltd, has died at the age of 86. He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital in the morning on Sunday.





It has been learnt that Abdul Monem was admitted to Square Hospital on May 17 after suffering a stroke. He was later transferred to the CMH.





He will be laid to rest at his village Bijeshwar in Brahmanbaria, according to officials of the company. At the death of Abdul Monem, a pall of gloom descended on country's business arena as well as his homed district Brahmanbaria where he was a revered figure among people of all religions. He set up many mosques, temples and other religious establishments there.







A civil engineer by profession, Monem started a business firm in his own name with an initial working capital of Tk 20,000. The firm, specializing in the construction of roads and highways among other things, went on to leave an indelible mark on Bangladesh's infrastructure before diversifying into other industries, including foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals and energy.





Among the group's business concerns are Igloo Ice cream, AML Construction, AM Mango Pulp Processing, Igloo Foods, Danish Bangla Emulsion, Igloo Dairy Products, Abdul Momen Sugar Refinery, AM Bran Oil, Novus Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Servicengine BPO, AM Securities & Financial Services Ltd and AM Beverages, the authorised bottler of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.





Monem maintained a keen interest in sports. He was a patron of Mohammedan Sporting Club. He served as the president of the club during its golden days.





Abdul Monem's two sons ASM Mainuddin Monem and ASM Mohiuddin Monem are deputy managing directors of Abdul Monem Limited.







ASM Mohiuddin Monem is honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.







--- Tareq Iqbal, AA

