Partha Barua'ssolo album released



Popular band star ParthaBarua released a solo album after decades. The name of this album published by IPDC is 'Mukhosh'. There are five songs in it. And the songs are made on five subjects. The singer from Souls also said that this is the first album of his.





ParthaBarua said, "My first solo album 'Mukhosh' was released for my well-wishers at this difficult time in the country. It took me a long time to make the album. This album is for my fans to listen to if I don't come out of this pandemic alive. IPDC has come forward to release the album. I am grateful to the organization for this."





He added, "This is the first solo album of my career. The ones that have come out before are not solo albums. Adding and subtracting different songs, 'Best of Perth Barua' type albums have come out in the market before."





The album has been released on the Facebook page of Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI), IPDC. Sheikh Rana has written all the songs. ParthaBarua himself composed the melody.





It is to be mentioned that in 1986, ParthaBarua came to the band Souls holding AyubBachchu's hand. A few years later, he became the lead singer of the group.







Partha became busy with singing as well as acting. Although the band's album came out, the singer never made his own solo album. The album is finally being released after almost three decades.

