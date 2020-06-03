Use of coal in boilers at Gazipur, Environment at risk



Coal is being used in the boiler of the garment factories in Gazipur. As a result, there have been allegations of widespread pollution in the surrounding environment. The boiler of Colotex Apparel Sweater Limited factory in Gazipur Sadar South Salna area is running on coal. As a result, the locals feel that the environment is being severely damaged. The locals living in the vicinity of the factory are living at risk.





Locals allege that the factory authorities are operating boilers illegally with costly coal in the hope of making more profit. As a result, besides polluting the environment of the area, widespread diseases are spreading. Small particles are flying from the boiler to the whole area. The locals have to live with a lot of risk. Plants are also being extensively damaged. Diseases have doubled in the area. Many people in the area are suffering from respiratory problems due to coal boilers and are suffering from major diseases.







Locals said the factory authorities were not taking cognizance of the matter. They said that the factory authorities are using coal in boilers in the greed of saving and more profit. Environment is being polluted as coal is not environmentally friendly. There is no one to look into the matter. According to the locals, black particles are flying from the boilers to the houses more than before and this is causing extreme difficulties.





Sufia Begum, who lives north of the Colotex Apparel Sweater Limited factory, said many people in the area have been complaining about the factory's smoke. No one in the area is able to coordinate with the factory authorities. No solution was found from the Gazipur Environment Department with the written complaint. From 5 to 9 in the morning and again from 2 to 3 in the afternoon, my house became dark with smoke.







Everyone, including me, is having trouble breathing. I'm not even showing the doctor for fear. Farmers in the same area. According to Jamir Uddin, for the last few months, a particle-like grain with black smoke has been falling from the Colotex Apparel Sweater Limited factory. As a result, our agriculture is suffering a lot. There is no crop in the agricultural land due to black smoke and particles.





A local school headmaster. Altaf Hossain said, my Udayan Model School has more than 500 students from playgroup to 8th. The Colotex Apparel Sweater Limited factory next to my school is doing a lot of damage. I can't solve even with a written complaint. The students of the school are suffering from major diseases ranging from shortness of breath. Even if the locals are informed, there is no benefit. The authorities of the Colotex sweater factory were contacted more than once and they did not take cognizance of the matter.





When contacted, Abdus Salam Sarkar, deputy director of the Gazipur Environment Department, said it was unfair to operate boilers with coal. There is widespread damage to the environment. Moreover, running a boiler with coal will harm the residents living in the vicinity of the factory. Earlier, I received a complaint that the boiler of Colotex Apparel Sweater Limited factory in Gazipur Sadar South Salna area was running on coal. A team will be sent from Gazipur Environment Department. Strict legal action will be taken if the truth is found.



In this regard, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam said, the environment has completely said that the boiler can not operate with coal.





This covers the dangers of the environment. Currently, the outbreak of corona virus will cause many problems. If the boiler is operated with coal, legal action will be taken.





