Ovishar cinema hall at Tikatuli demolished



Ovishar Cinema Hall, located at Tikatuli in the capital, is being demolished and a community center is being decided to construct in the face of losses.





It is learned that there are plans to demolish the 26-Katha cinema hall and build a community center and a small cinema hall. "A commercial building will be constructed by demolishing the hall due to the financial crisis," said Safar Ali Bhuiyan, one of the owners of the Ovishar Cinema Hall.





It was built in 1968 by businessman Kamal Uddin, however, sold to KM Manju and Safar Ali Bhuiyan in 1992 for debt. After the purchase, they built another cinema hall called 'Neptune' on Abhisar.





Construction of the five-storey building will begin as soon as the coronavirus situation returns to normal. The building will house a community center. Besides, bank-insurance and scientific equipment selling shops will be rented on other floors. Although the 52-year-old cinema hall has been demolished, they have plans to keep a small cinema hall with 150 seats in the same building as a 'memento'. However, there will be no hall named 'Neptune', said Safar Ali Bhuiyan.





He said about 40 staff and 6 managers were working in the 1,000-seat Ovishar Cinema Hall. "From there, we will keep 1 manager and 6 staff for the small hall."





It is worth to be mentioned that one after another cinema halls has been shut down for several years due to the crisis in the film industry. The number of halls has dropped from 1,435 to 172, according to the Theater Association.

