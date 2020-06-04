Sonali eSheba launched

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP inaugurated the service though a video conferencing on Wednesday. -AA



The largest state owned Sonali Bank Limited launched its first ever mobile phone app for serving their customers across the country and beyond.





The apps titled "Sonali eSheba" would allow the people to open their account with the Sonali Bank Limited from their convenient places round the clock. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP inaugurated the service though a video conferencing on Wednesday afternoon at Sonali Bank Head Office.







Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO & Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan also addressed on the occasion. People taking different sorts of services under the government social safety net program would be able to open their accounts in the first stage of this apps services. Later, others services would be added.





Leave Your Comments