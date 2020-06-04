Political divisions giving life to coronavirus: Quader

Pointing his finger at political parties including the BNP, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader urged them not to make criticism of the government part of their routine work.

Propaganda and division are giving life to the coronavirus, said Quader during a video conference briefing with officials of the Roads and Highways Department from his residence on Thursday.

He further said that in the fight against a common and deadly enemy, there is no disagreement, unity is the strength to solve the crisis. This unity will increase confidence among them, who are in frontline for fighting against coronavirus.

Saying that indifference to health rules will intensify the crisis, he called upon the public representatives and party leaders and activists to create awareness among the people to follow the health rules during the crisis.

Drawing the attention of hospital authorities and frontline corona fighters, he said that there are allegations that many hospitals are ignoring corona patients. Corona patients are not getting proper service and care. Where will the patients go if they are neglected by hospitals in this crisis?

Quader also requested BRTA, DMP, Highway Police, District Police to take legal action against public transport companies that are charging extra fare and not following health rules.

Urging all to be aware against coronavirus, Obaidul Quader noted that Bangladesh is now ranked 21st among 215 countries and regions in the world in terms of the number of infections.

Experts fear that the situation could worsen. At this deteriorating stage, negligence for not following rules and maintaining social distance can make the situation worsen further. he added.