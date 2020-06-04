Almost 6,000 members of police infected with COVID-19

Altogether 5,831 police members have been infected with COVID-19 as of Thursday while 2,122 among them made full recovery till date.

Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1777 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, AKM Kamrul Ahsan, Public Relation Officer of Police Headquarters, told UNB.

Frontline coronavirus fighters like doctors, members of police, Armed Forces and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and other agencies have been getting affected while performing duties across the country. They have been jointly working to ensure social distancing alongside distributing relief materials.

In the meantime, 17 cops and two civilian members of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Thursday, he said.

Among the total infected policemen, 1640 have been kept in isolation while 5,559 were sent to quarantine.

Most of the recovered policemen have joined their respective duty stations after recovery, he added.

To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police last month hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.

Bangladesh saw another spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths as the health authorities announced the detection of 2,423 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

“With the latest figures, the death toll reached 781 while the number of confirmed cases stood at 57,563, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at a regular online briefing.