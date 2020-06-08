Mastermind School's generous move applauded



Mastermind English Medium School informed through a notice on 6 June 2020 that parents are requested to pay full tuition fees up to March 2020 while 50% tuition fees have been waived for the months of April, May and June 2020 keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.





People have applauded this move by Mastermind School. Famed actress and esteemed author Humayun Ahmed's wife and architect Meher Afroz Shaon has also admired Mastermind School for this decision.





In a Facebook post uploaded on 7 June, Meher Afroz Shaon wrote that allowing parents to pay 50% tuition fees for April, May and June has been a soothing move. She added that all other schools may follow this example.





Leave Your Comments