Abul Hasanat Abdullah's wife dies



Shahanara Abdullah, wife of senior Awami League leader Alhaj Abul Hasanat Abdullah MP and mother of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, passed away at a hospital in the capital. She breathed her last on Sunday night due to brain hemorrhage while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Rashidul Alam, former public administration secretary of Bangladesh government and brother-in-law of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, confirmed it to The Asian Age.





The body of Shahanara Abdullah will be buried at the family graveyard in Barishal, Rashidul Alam also confirmed.





A pall of gloom has descended on Barishal as well as the country due to the death of Shahanara Abdullah.





On behalf of The Asian Age family, Editorial Board Chairman and Vice President of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI) Shoeb Chowdhury expressed deep shock at the demise of Shahanara Abdullah. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.





Shahanara Abdullah was an inspiration of the spirit of the Liberation War. She was caring and cooperative to people. She was involved in different social activities.







Shahanara Abdullah was an eyewitness of the brutal killings on August 15, 1975. Her husband Abul Hasanat Abdullah was the convener of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee. He was the main negotiator to implement the peace accord signed on December 2, 1997.



Leave Your Comments