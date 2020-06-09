Dhaka Bank launches





Dhaka Bank Limited has introduced an online account opening platform "Account from Home", which is the first of its kind across the industry.







Using this platform prospective customers will enjoy the option of submitting their information from the comfort of their homes by filling in the simple account opening form. To access this the customers will just need to click the following link to open their account.







https://dhakabankltd.com/deposit-application/





Dhaka Bank nominated agent will deliver welcome pack at customers' doorstep (maintaining health and safety standard) including free Debit Card and Cheque Book and collect documents with their signature.





