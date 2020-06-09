'Kathbirali' an essential village love story



Husband enters the house, orders his wife to come to bed and when his wife denies physical intimacy, the husband throws a tantrum and leaves the house.







This is a scene from the film, 'Kathbirali' that speaks volumes. It perfectly depicts how disrespectful a husband can be towards his wife's consent when it comes to physical relationships. Contrastingly, and unfortunately, this very husband is living a life of luxury by freeloading on the fortune left behind by his late father-in-law.







This scene takes place right after a scene where village men are enjoying explicit commercial Bangla film. Living in remote and rural areas without any sex education, or proper education in general, these films left the men sexually charged.







As the opening scene of 'Kathbirali' gives us a taste of suspense, the film does not disappoint as it progresses. Directed by NiamulHasanMukta, 'Kathbirali' is undoubtedly one of the finest Bangladeshi movies I have watched in a long, long time.







And surprisingly, the film's audio synced well with most of the scenes - something I have not seen in any Bangladeshi film or web-series made in recent years. Set in a beautiful village, the film's story appears to be that of a typical love story between a simple village boy and girl, interrupted by the goon son of the village chairman.







OrchitaSporshia played the role of Kajol who gets married to AsaduzzamanAbir's character Hasu - a simple village boy whose life revolves around Kajol and his childhood friend Anis, played by SayedZamanShawon.







Played by ShahriarFerdousSazeeb, Asgor - the son of the powerful village chairman, also loves Kajol. When Asgor finds out about Kajol's marriage to Hasu in his absence, he becomes vengeful. 'Kathbirali' has enough surprises stocked for the viewers with ample plot twists and exciting turns to the story. The film showcases three murders, and the first murder remains unsolved.





AdittoMonir, the cinematographer of the film, carried out the drone shots with sheer perfection in the film, making the movie's cinematography and camera shots impeccable.Hand-held camera shots were used to give the audience a feeling of danger. These shots also make the viewer's feel that the characters are spying on each other.





The script was written by using subtexts smartly throughout the film. Many important messages are conveyed and concealed within the story. Muhammad TasneemulHasan wrote the screenplay of the film. Another winning aspect of the film is its realistic dialogues that helped the actors portray their characters with authenticity.





'Kathbirali' also portrays that women could be sexually frustrated in their married life that leads them to make drastic and self-destructive decisions. The film features a few songs which were well received by music enthusiasts prior to the film's release. EmonChowdhury's music direction complemented the film's plot and settings.







Produced under the banner of Chilekotha Films, Jazz Multimedia distributed the romantic-thriller. Kathbirali' was released in many theatres across Bangladesh on January 17. The critically acclaimed film had its world premiere on April 24 on the streaming platform Hoichoi and it is available for streaming.

Leave Your Comments