Haider Ali named in Pakistan squad for England tour



Pakistan have named a 29-man squad, featuring U19 star Haider Ali, to take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is on their upcoming tour of the country.In addition to Haider, another uncapped player in Kashif Bhatti features in the squad while Sohail Khan, who last played a Test in late 2016, makes a comeback.





Haider has been a heavy scorer at the U19 level. He had a relatively lukewarm run in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa but made a fine half-century against India. He has carried that promise to the senior level in domestic cricket. In seven first-class games, he has scored 645 runs at an average of 49.61, including two hundreds and three fifties.





Although yet to wear an international cap, Kashif Bhatti has been part of the national setup previously. He featured in Pakistan's squad during their tour of Australia in late 2019 and was in the probables for Pakistan's Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.





Fast bowler Sohail Khan, who has 471 first-class wickets, played the last of his nine Tests three and a half years ago, but has earned a recall on the back of a strong performance in the domestic season.





The squad also features 34-year-old batsman FawadAlam, who hasn't played an international match in five years although he was part of the squad for the home Tests against Sri Lanka in late 2019.





Speaking on the selections, Misbah-ul-Haq said that there was an emphasis on grooming youngsters, while Sohail has been selected with the view of adding depth to the fast bowling reserves.





"The players have also been selected with one eye on the future. I want these players to acquire as much cricket knowledge as possible from the additional backroom staff of Mushtaq Ahmed and Younis Khan that can help them post the England tour," said Misbah.





"Sohail Khan has been recalled to further strengthen our fast bowling department. He had two five-fors when he last played in England in 2016. The selectors also felt he bowled much better in the 2019-20 domestic season than his figures reflected."





As part of the safety guidelines in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire touring party, including white-ball specialists, will remain in England from start to finish. Missing from the squad are Mohammad Amir, who has chosen to stay back as he expects the birth of his second child, Hasan Ali, who is out with a back injury and HarisSohail, who opted not to travel due to the pandemic.





Squad: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, FakharZaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, AsadShafiq, FawadAlam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, HarisRauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, ShaheenAfridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, WahabRiaz, ImadWasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah









