Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and The Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace award



The Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace award was the first ever international award for Bangladesh and it was an international recognition to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his outstanding contribution to establish world peace.





We know that Bangabandhu spent his whole life to ensure people's economic emancipation and build a "Sonar Bangla" free from all sorts of hunger, poverty, illiteracy and exploitation.







World Peace Council (WPC) awarded Julio-Curie Peace Prize to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his being a symbol of world peace on May 23, 1973. The Julio-Curio Peace Prize award was recognition of the contribution of Father of the Nation to people of the country as well as across the world.





Bangabandhu was an unparallel leader of freedom-loving, oppressed and working people-who dedicated his whole life to establish peace, equity, independence and democracy. Due to his charismatic leadership quality and personality, statesman-like talents and human values, the people were united at his call to fight in the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.







Bangabandhu successfully established a new political philosophy incorporating four principals-Democracy, Socialism, Secularism and Nationalism in the country's Constitution.









---Dr A K M Shameem Alam

