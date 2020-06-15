Nusraat plans to get married by end of December



Nusraat Faria, who was last seen in Birsa Dasgupta's 'Bibaho Obhijaan', got engaged to Rony Riad Rashid on March 21 in Bangladesh. She has been dating Rony for the past seven years. The actress is also part of Raja Chanda's Bhoy, opposite Ankush, which got stalled due to the pandemic, reports Times Of India."





I met Rony through a common friend at a party and became friends. What attracted me towards him was his intellect - the way he finds joy in little things is amazing. So when he proposed to me, I took a second to give my nod.







He works for a telecom company.We will get married by the end of December, as hopefully the situation will be better by that time and we plan to settle in Australia after that. Rony watches all my films and is my biggest critic too," said Nusraat, who is studying to appear for her final LLB examination in July.







