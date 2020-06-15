Bappy's secret marriage!



Actor BappyChowdhury got married secretly! He also took his bride at home; a source close to Bappy confirmed the information. Although the name of the bride is not known, it is known that Bappy was fascinated by her cooking skills and calls her affectionately 'Tushar Kanya' (Snow White). When contacted him about the marriage, he did not tell anything.







According to a source, Bappy Chowdhury has been in a relationship in secret for a long time. Earlier, he was seen walking with his girlfriend in different places of the capital including Hatirjheel. When contacted him about the matter, the actor only laughed.





But it is quite sure he is spending time at home with his wife as he has no work at hand during the COVID-19 period. The couple is also planning for a honeymoon when the situation gets normal, the source also said.





Even before this, there were rumors of Bappy's love and marriage with a popular actress. But all that was limited to a rumor. It is normal that there will be various rumors about love and marriage of showbiz stars. But it is only a matter of time before the issue of Bappy's marriage comes to light.





Several movies starring Bappy are waiting for release. Besides, he will start working on more than one movie during the difficult time of coronavirus crisis, the source also said.

