Vivo Y50 launched in Bangladesh



Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, launched its new five-camera smartphone 'Vivo Y50' in Bangladesh. After creating a huge buzz in China and India, this time 'Vivo Y50' has started its journey in the Bangladeshi market. This new smartphone launched yesterday, June 18, 2020 through a digital platform.







According to Vivo Bangladesh, customers have been able to pre-book 'Vivo Y50' from yesterday. The phone will be available in the market from June 24, 2020. The price of 'Vivo Y50' is 22,990 BDT in Irish Blue and Pearl White color.

Earlier, this multinational technology company inaugurated 'Vivo Y50' smartphone in Indian market. 'Vivo Y50' unveiled in China in April. The smartphone has received tremendous response from the customers in both countries.





'Vivo Y50' houses 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which may extend to 256 GB. 'Vivo Y50' phone has quad rear camera setup for photos. The rear cameras have a 13 megapixel( MP) primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide sensor, 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor camera. Besides, selfie camera has 16 MP High Dynamic Range (HDR) camera sensor.





Earlier this month, Vivo brought 'Vivo V19' smartphone in the market. Like as 'Vivo V19' smartphone, an iView display has been added in 'Vivo Y50' phone. The resolution of the phone is 2340×1000 pixels. Screen-to-body ratio of Vivo Y50 is 90.7%. 'Vivo Y50' phone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 SOC mobile platform.





Tanzib Ahamed, Assistant Brand Manager, Vivo Bangladesh, said, "we are keeping pace with the needs of the younger generation as one of the leading innovation and technology company. Vivo's journey in Bangladesh has been gone through more than two decades.







Meanwhile, Vivo has introduced technologies such as in-display fingerprint sensors and pop-up selfie cameras. However, the price of the phone is also important in addition to the preferred smartphones for the customers. Vivo brings midrange phones like as 'Vivo Y50' in this covid-19 situation. '

