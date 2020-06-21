Andrew Kishore returns home



Playback emperor Andrew Kishore has returned home after cancer treatment at the Singapore General Hospital. After a long nine months, he has returned from Singapore at 2.30 am on June 11.





About returning to the country, the popular musician said, "I have come to the country, at the moment I am at home in Mirpur." However, the physical condition is not so good now. Strict instructions of the doctor to stay free from noise, I am following that." In the middle of last month, it was heard that he would return home. But he did late because of the Corona situation.





Andrew Kishore went to Singapore on September 9 last year for advanced treatment. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on September 18. His treatment was supervised by Lim Sun Thai, a physician at the Singapore General Hospital. He was given a total of 24 chemotherapies in different stages.





Andrew Kishore won the National Film Award eight times for his contribution to Bengali film songs. Among his popular songs are- 'Jiboner Golpo Ache Baki Olpo,' 'Hayre Manus Ronger Manush', 'Dak Diyachen Doyal Amare', 'Amar Sara Deho Kheyo Go Mati', Amar Boker Modyo Khane, Sobaito Bhalobasa Chay', etc.

