Bobitawant to spent time with her son



Internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi film actress Farida Akhtar Bobita Bobita. Recently, she has been in a bad mood because of her one and only son Anik. It has been a long time since she has been able to see her son face to face. During this time of uncertainty one can only hope when people will be able to see their loved ones unrestricted once again. Bobita says, "We regularly talk over the Skype.







But still it is not enough to fulfil one's mind about seeing and feeling the touch of one's own children. Still I don't mind it that much. Had it not been for the coronavirus predicament, I might have already gone to see Anik. We would have been able to spend some mother-son quality time together."







But even then Bobita prays for Anik from afar so that her son would be well and healthy. An interesting fact about Bobita is that her nick name in the family was Poppy. As to how her name turned to Bobita, she said, "My first movie was 'Sangsar' directed by Zaheer Raihan. In that movie, I acted opposite to Mahmud Sajjad.







Later, when I was finalized as the heroine in the movie 'Jalte Surajke Niche' by the revered Nurul Haque, the famous cinematographer of that time, Afzal Chowdhury, gave me the Bobita." These days she stays indoors to maintain social distancing and counting how long this epidemic would last so that life would once again get back to normal.

