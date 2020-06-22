The melodious journey of 'Bap Ka Beta'



A six-year-old boy and his father have been taking the internet by storm recently. Dressed in same clothes, the duo makes videos covering modern Bangladeshi band songs with their guitar and a shaker. Besides, the smile on the little boy's face is enough to melt anyone's heart.







The first time I learnt about this father-son duo was last year, when a television commercial caught my eye. In the commercial they were covering a popular bangla song created by ShayanChowdhuryArnob. Then I searched online and found a Facebook page by the name 'Baapka beta'. When I reached out to them, there was an interesting story in the background.





"The story began five and half years ago when Rituraj was just six months old", said his father Shuvashish Bhowmick, the country director of a multinational company. "When Rituraj was only six months old, I made a video and posted it on my Facebook timeline. I used to play my guitar and sing to him and I thought he enjoyed that daddy-son moment as much as me", Shuvashish recollected his memories.





Soon Shuvashish found out that his little son enjoyed it and would also try to sing along with his father. The boy started growing up with a keen interest in music, especially the modern-day band songs - just like his father. Sometime later, the father and son started singing together and Shuvashish posted the videos on his Facebook timeline. They were appreciated by friends and family and many would share the videos on their timelines too, Shuvashish said.





But last year they attracted the spotlight."We covered the song Alo by Tahsan Khan and I posted the video on a Facebook group called Pencil and my Facebook timeline. The response was beyond my imagination. We were going viral with millions of views and thousands of people sharing our video", Shuvashish said, adding that Tahsan also shared the video.

