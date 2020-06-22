AL to hold special webinar on founding anniversary tomorrow









Bangladesh Awami League (AL), the oldest and largest political party of the country, will hold a special webinar tomorrow marking its 71st founding anniversary.





The founding anniversary of the AL will be held in a different way this year, said a party release here today.





The webinar titled ‘Mass people’s party Awami League’ will be screened on the party’s official facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949/) and





youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd/) at 8.30pm.





The programme will also be broadcast on facebook pages of different media including Daily Ittefaq, bdnews24.com, Daily Samakal, Jagonews24, Banglanews24, Daily Jugantor and private television channels Somoy tv and Bijoy TV.





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader MP, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury MP, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP, Lt Colonel (retd) Faruque Khan MP, former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique and senior journalist Ajoy Dasgupta will participate in the webinar as discussants.





Subash Singha Roy will moderate the function.





