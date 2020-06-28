'BD police to be like developed countries'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed addressing the inaugural function of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Uttara Regional Police Lines barrack building at Diabari in the capital on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream is to develop Bangladesh Police like the police forces of developed countries by 2041.He said this after inaugurating Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Uttara Regional Police Lines barrack building at Diabari in the capital on Saturday.





IGP said, "Necessary reforms and changes will be made to make the police force like the developed countries. Police services should be reached to the doorsteps of people by beat policing." "Police must not take illicit facilities from people and they should be free from drugs," he said, directing police members to be kind and humane to people instead of being cruel.





The IGP also warned that if any police member is found involved with drugs, he or she will be removed from the force. "There won't be any compromise," he said. The overall welfare will also be ensured for police members, the IGP added.





Presided over by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, the program was also addressed by AIG Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury. IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed said, "The first case of corona infection was detected in Bangladesh on March 8. The members of Bangladesh started to work for the safeguard of country's people not waiting for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)."





Mentioning the pandemic policing system, IGP said, "We have collected pandemic policing guidelines of different countries, differing international and regional organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO) and prepared Pandemic Policing Standard Procedure. Now, a constable of our police force knows about pandemic policing."





