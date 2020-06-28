BFF lauds Sports Minister's kind acts



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) lauded State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP for his generosity shown towards the hapless athletes as well as the poor people, a BFF congratulatory message said on Saturday.





The State Minister, standing beside the helpless, has provided financial assistance to the athletes hit hard by coronavirus. He has raised more funds for the athletes of the grassroots level. Not only that the State Minister also extended his helping hand to the poor people of his locality from his own fund.





For his kind activities, the International Human Right Organization recognized him as 'corona fighter' by giving him a certificate. He also was nominated fellow for 2020-21 by the America's George Washington University of Peace for establishing peace.





BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees congratulated the State Minister for his kind acts.









