Shahnoor, Shabnur, Racy reminiscence that frame



Few years ago, popular film actress Shabnur went to another film actress Shahnoor's residence to wish on her birthday. Film actress Racy was also present there.







A photo of them was taken there. They still miss those day's memories and also reminiscence that frame. Due to lockdown, many actors including Shahnoor have returned to shooting. But Racy yet not returned to acting. She last worked in a TVC on March 26. She is passing lockdown days at her home with her husband and children.





On the other hand, last week Shahnoor took part in shooting of SadequeSiddiqui's a faction play, while Shabnur is in Australia now. Though Shabnur is outside the country but she is worried about her family members in Bangladesh and also people of this country. These three actresses believe that one day this Corona situation will be improved and they will see them in a common frame again.





While talking in this regard Shahnoor said, "In fact, I strongly believe we will overcome this Corona situation one day. There is no necessary to come out from home now. If anybody comes out please maintain social distance and hygiene.





Everybody has family life. It is really painful not to take part in shooting because acting is my profession. After three months, I took part in shooting with having so many risks. But I don't know when I will take part in shooting again."





Racy said, "Corona has changed our lives. We pray this situation will change soon. I am trying to remain safe with my children at home. Now Allah is all. I never thought we had to stay at home. Now it is safe to stay at home. After improving the situation, Inshallah we will start normal life soon."





