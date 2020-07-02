Zhilik gets appreciation from Runa Laila



Legendary singer of the Subcontinent Runa Laila appreciated the rendering style of Mozart's signature notation in voice of singer of present generation Zhilik. Zhilik recently shared 2-minute duration of transformation of world famous Mozart's Sargam (notation) in her voice on the wall of her Facebook.





After sharing it, Zhilik is getting huge appreciation from all including singers, musicians and others. Zhilik also gave reply on those posts on the social media. Mozart's notation also caught eyes of Runa Laila. She was impressed with the rendering style of Zhilik.





Runa Laila commented on Zhilik's post, "Truly commendable, very well done."Zhilik was informed the matter from one of her closest person and she woke from bed. She showed Runa Laila's post to her parents.







She became excited and gave reply of Runa's post: "I really don't know what to say… this is just not a comment for me is like an award…made my day…I will keep practicing Madam and I will do better…pray for me."





Later Zhilik gave a phone call to Runa Laila and talked with her many times. Zhilik informed that Runa Laila urged her to continue practice of music with devotion. Zhilik said, "I promised to Runa Madam that I will continue rewaj (practice) regularly. I will keep myself hundred percent devotion to music."

