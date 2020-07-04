WhatsApp introduces animated stickers and QR codes



WhatsApp is announcing a raft of new features today including animated stickers, the ability to use QR codes and one tap calls for large groups (up to eight people), reports Pocket-lint.







The new features will be rolling out over the next couple of weeks, says the Facebook-owned app. QR codes is potentially the most interesting - though QR codes in WhatsApp will be familiar to you if you use the web app or apps on Windows, Mac or a platform like Facebook Portal.







Now though, you'll be able to use a QR code to add someone new to your contacts. You'll be able to scan their code to add them onto your phone. WhatsApp has supported up to 8 people on a video call for a little while now, but it's easier to make a call.



Press and hold to maximise a participant's video to full screen. There's also a video icon in group chats of less than eight people, so you can easily start a video call with everybody.







After having rolled out on iOS and Android, Dark Mode is also now coming to the web app and, because the desktop app on Windows and Mac is also based on the web app, you'll be able to get dark mode on them, too.







The new animated sticker packs will enhance the stickers already available on the platform. WhatsApp now has more than two billion users globally. Facebook also recently announced payments in Brazil, but that hasn't gone so well and the feature has been suspended.







Leave Your Comments