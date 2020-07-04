Novelist Mokbula Manzoor passes away



Bangladeshi author and novelist Mokbula Manzoor has passed away at her home in Uttara of the capital on Friday. She has been suffering from old-age complications for long.She is survived by two daughters, two sons and a host of well wishers to mourn her death.





Bangladesh Lekhika Sangha President Dilara Mesbah confirmed the death of Mokbula Manzoor. Mokbula Manzoor was born on September 14 in 1938 at Mukbelai village under Kamarkhand upazila of Sirajganj district.





Books written by Mokbula Manzoor include Kaler Mondira, Ar Ek Jibon, Obosonno Gaan, Attanja O Amra, Prem Ek Sonali Nodi, Baul Batash, Chhayapothe Dekah, Sayanha Juthika and Nokkhotrer Tole.





Mokubla Manzoor was conferred many awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award, Anannya Sahitya Puraskar, National Archives and Library Best Book Award, Bangladesh Lekhika Sangha Award.







