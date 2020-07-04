Negligence over Shib Narayan Das a shame for the state



Shib Narayan Das is the designer of the national flag of Bangladesh. He has been leading a subhuman life with sick health and financial crisis. An organization called Speak Out has taken over all his responsibilities.We are thankful to Speak Out for this noble work. At the same time it is a shame for the state that the national flag designer is living amid so much negligence.





Shib Narayan Das has breathing problem. He has no residence of his own. As a result he has been living in a rented house. He needs money to pay house rent, to buy medicines, food and other necessary things. He remains worried all the time about this matter.





We had to fight a war for nine months and three million people laid down their lives to liberate us in 1971 and to secure our flag. Our flag is our pride and it is our ethical obligation to take care of the person who designed this flag.The government should come up with solid initiatives to help Shib Narayan Das. The government should provide him with a permanent home.





Simultaneously, his proper medical treatment should be ensured and an adequate amount of money should be paid to him as monthly honorarium.A bunch of people are siphoning away huge sums of money from banks while patriots like Shib Narayan Das continue to live in misery. It cannot happen in a civilized state.





At this moment the whole world including Bangladesh is going through a highly critical period due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Under these circumstances, special and immediate steps should be taken to support and sustain Shib Narayan Das. We cannot let the man suffer endlessly who gave us our flag.





Leave Your Comments