Jaya Ahsan sets trend



Bangladesh National Film Award winner for best actress Jaya Ahsan is a renowned face in around the subcontinent. She has acted in numerous films portraying a variety of round characters in her films. In this regard, she has also been awarded a number of awards in various award ceremonies in different categories.







In that continuation she has recently been awarded the 'Trendsetting Performance of the Year' award for her acting in the film 'Konttho'. She received this award for portraying the character of 'Romila' in the film.







The story of the film 'Konttho' was written by celebrated Indian screen writer and director Nandita Roy who also co-directed the film along with director Shiboprosad Mukherjee.







The film received critical cross-border acclaim from the audience of both nations. And now the actress Jaya Ahsan has received one of the top awards of Films And Friends Digital Awards 2020 for her role in the film.





Sharing her joy of receiving the award, Jaya shared a post on her official Facebook page. She wrote, "The character 'Romilla' from #Konttho will always be very close to my heart.







Extremely delighted and honored to have received the "Trendsetting Performance of the Year" Award for this character at #HeloFilmsAndFramesDigitalAwards Bangla. My sincere gratitude to the jury and all those who believed in me and my work."





The film, released in 2019, also showcased a number of other Indian artistes, namely - Koneenica Banerjee, Paran Banerjee, BarunChanda, Paoli Dam and others.







Leave Your Comments