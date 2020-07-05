Zidan Miah 'dreams' to play for BD

British born Bangladeshi footballer Zidane Miah is currently playing for English Club Bromley FC. -Facebook



Zinedine Zidane is one of the most famous French football players of all time, widely regarded as a master of the fundamentals and techniques of the game. Even during his active soccer years, no player would surpass the way he controlled and received the ball. Overseas-born Bangladeshi youngsters Zidan Miah may not as popular as Zinedine Zidane but Bangladeshi crazy football fans are getting curious to know about Zidan Miah.







Zidan Miah is currently playing for English Club Bromley FC U23 team which is the path way to the first team. Zidan is a British footballer of Bangladeshi descent, was born on March 7, 2001 in London to a Bangladeshi family. Zidan's football began with David Beckham's academy.







After training there for 2 years, Zidane has played in several youth teams. In addition to England and Wales, he has played in Denmark, Spain, Hong Kong and Thailand. With the goal of becoming a professional footballer Zidan went United States in December 2012 and played for FC Dallas youth team for six years. He is currently with English club Bromley FC.





The dream chase started when he was only seven years old. His age is now 19. Tireless hard work is going to make the dream of writing a name as a professional footballer come true. However the upcoming star Zidan Miah and his father Sufian Miah recently made some chatting with Asian Age. Zidan said he is a fan of one of the greatest footballers of all-time Zinedine Zidane.







"I am a great fan of Zinedine Zidane but sadly I never got the chance to see him play live as he retired when I just started to understand football in 2006. However, I have watched many highlights of him and, in my opinion, he is one of the top 5 players of all time. I am honoured to be named after him." Zidan Miah said.





Sufian Miah and Shipa Mia, residents of Kent, near London and their only son Zidan Mia was also born here. The family's home in Bangladesh is in Rajnagar of Moulvibazar upazila. Sufian Mia moved to London in the seventies.Sufian Miah is quite a football crazy man. At a young age, he made many attempts to become a famous footballer himself. He last played for the Middlesex team in 2009 in the County League.





When the father sees the awakening of his unfulfilled dream in the child, it is only natural that the child's talent will increase several times. That's exactly what Zidan did. From the beginning he got the opportunity to play in various tournaments at the academy level.





He played for Dulwich Hamlet F.C, Crystal Palace FC, Protas Soccer Academy, Elite soccer academy in England one by one. Even at the age of 11 he got a chance in Arsenal FC Development Squad.







"As a parent I am already proud of what Zidan has achieved so far. He has to continue working hard and remain focused and disciplined. We are all enjoying his journey, and we are excited what the future holds for him and where his career takes him.







If the opportunity came to play for Bangladesh or England it would be one of the proudest moments of his career. Such an opportunity is priceless and we will make a decision then, in meantime we need to keep supporting Zidan's journey." Zidan's father Sufian Miah said.





Overseas-born Bangladeshi children involved in sports are becoming interested in playing football in the country's jerseys. People from different countries are contacting Bangladesh to play international football. They want to contribute to the development of football in Bangladesh.





Want to get a place with qualifications, several footballers from England have already contacted with Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). These footballers have stated that they are qualified to play in different age groups including Bangladesh national team.







Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan so far the only overseas-born Bangladeshi footballer living in Denmark. He is also the big face of the national football team. National team head coach Jamie Day is looking for such a face.







Earlier, two or three overseas-born footballers came to Dhaka but could not settle in Bangladesh. Only Jamal Bhuiyan got a chance to represent the red-green. Playing as a winger, Zidan Miah said it would certainly be an honour and a dream comes true to have the opportunity to play for Bangladesh. "





It would certainly be an honour and a dream comes true to have the opportunity to play for Bangladesh. My dream is for Bangladesh to qualify for the FIFA world cup and I think Jamie Day, Bangladesh's head coach and his backroom staff, is working hard to get Bangladesh national team in the best possible position.







Given the pandemic situation, it will be challenging to get the players match fit, in readiness for their upcoming matches, but I am looking forward to seeing how they perform. Come on Bangladesh." Zidan Miah said.







"I always try my best to follow Bangladesh football wherever I am in the world. BFF (Bangladesh Football federation), I am aware recently extended Jamie Day's contract for another 2 years. This is encouraging and good news for the national team and players like Jamal Bhuyan (Captain)." Zidan Miah concluded.







