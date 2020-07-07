CARE Bangladesh, P&G to distribute sanitary napkins

Sathwath Ali Bhuiyan, on behalf of Procter & Gamble, handed over the support packages to Dr. Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker, Director (health program) of CARE Bangladesh, in a handover ceremony in Mohakhali in presence of senior officials from CARE Bangladesh an



Care Bangladesh has started distributing more than 120,000 packs of sanitary napkins among disadvantaged communities affected by COVID-19 from Monday with support from Procter & Gamble (P&G) to ease marginalized women and girls' difficulties in maintaining regular health and hygiene practices.





The sanitary items were handed over through a simple ceremony in Mohakhali in presence of senior officials from CARE Bangladesh and P&G. International Brands' National Head of Sales Sathwath Ali Bhuiyan on behalf of P&G handed over the support packages to CARE Bangladesh Health Program Director Dr Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker.





"Women and girls are at the centre of CARE's interventions. COVID-19 is making our lives and livelihood very difficult and challenging," said Dr Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker.





He noted that women and girls from low-income families are facing additional challenges to get support in managing their menstrual health. "It is leading towards multiple health hazards for them now and for the coming days."





He added that CARE Bangladesh is active in supporting marginalised women and girls since the beginning of COVID-19 situation and working closely with local government institutions including city corporations and government health systems.





Head of urban health at CARE Bangladesh Dr Jahirul Alam Azad, Head of Corporate Sales at International Brands Ltd Bangladesh Amit Sinha Roy and Nazmul Islam, Senior Executive, International Brands Ltd Bangladesh were also present at the handover ceremony.







