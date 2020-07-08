Summit, BSH sign employee healthcare service agreement

On behalf of Summit Group and Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Abdul Wadud and Al Emran Chowdhury respectively signed the employee healthcare service agreement. -AA



Bangladesh's largest infrastructure conglomerate, Summit Group on Tuesday has signed an employee healthcare service agreement with Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) to combat COVID-19. Along with Summit its partner JERA, Japan's largest energy company, have provided four ventilators and one RT-PCR Machine to BSH.







Summit Corporation and Summit Holding along with its subsidiaries employ over 6,000 people. Summit Group of Companies Founder and Chairman Md Aziz Khan said, "Employees of Summit are its best assets. I am delighted that we are signing this healthcare service agreement with BSH that would take care of our Bangladeshi employees, staff and workers given COVID care is absolutely in short supply in the world."





President of JERA Satoshi Onoda said, "We are contributing to the development of Bangladesh through our energy businesses together with Summit Power International, our key partner.





This initiative was prompted by a request from Md Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group, which supports measures to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh. I sincerely hope that the provided medical supplies will help combat COVID-19 in the country and that the situation will improve as quickly as possible."





Summit's subsidiaries includes power generation, tele-communication, Internet connectivity, energy import and port management infrastructures which have been identified as "essential services" by the Government of Bangladesh during this lockdown.







The employees of Summit have been providing infrastructural services continuously in this unprecedented time. To support the employees of Summit and their dependents, the organization has made this strategic healthcare agreement with BSH.







