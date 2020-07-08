Munmun's dream project still pending



Popular film actress Munmun's new film 'PagolPrem' stopped, due to'Tumi Achho Hridoye'film famed director Hasibul Islam Mizan death last year. According to Munmun, there was cinematic story and her role was to touch the hearts of film-lovers in the film.





But few days after starting shooting of the film, its director Hasibul Islam Mizan deceased. As a result, Munmun's dream project became uncertain.







Munmun said, "Story of 'PagolPrem' and my character were really touchy. Due to sudden death of respected Hasibul Islam MizanBhai works of the film became uncertain. I don't know its future. But I say as story and my role were nice, so shooting of this film should be finished."





July 3 was Munmun's birthday. She had no special plan to celebrate the day because present Coronavirus situation. In 1997, Munmun first acted in film 'Moumachhi' directed by Ehtesham. But on the screen, she was first seen in JibonRahman directed film 'AjkerSontrasi'.







She acted in 100 films till now. Bibesh Roy directed fiction-film 'Dhaner Kabbyo' is her exceptional work. Meghkonnya was her last acted released film. Delwar Jahan Jhontu's'52 Theke 71' and Danny Sidak directed 'Kasar Thalai Rupali Chand' were Munmun-starrer viewers' choice popular films.





Munmun informed that she has already finished shooting of MizanurRahman's films 'Ragi' and 'Tolpar' where she played the role of Queen Victoria. In her acting career, Munmun acted with late Manna, Rubel, IliasKanchan, Amin Khan, Shakib Khan, among others. During childhood she was fan of Shabnaz-Naim.







For this reason, when she got the opportunity to act with Naim she was delighted. But she has a dissatisfaction not to work with late hero Salman Shah. "Respected Ehtesham introduced with me to Salman Bhai. But after starting acting in big screen he died. So, I couldn't get the scope to work with him," Munmun also said.





Leave Your Comments