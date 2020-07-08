Sufil praises Jamie Day's coaching

Bangladesh national football team forward Mahbubur Rahman Sufil. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) extended the contract of the English head coach of national team Jamie Day for two years from mid of August 2020 to mid of August 2022. Jamie's term ended last May, but the federation took a more than one-month-break to renew his tenure for the third time.







Jamie replaced English-Australian coach Andrew Ord to become the 21st foreign coach. The national team played a total of 19 international matches while the U-23 team played 11 under his coaching. National side won 8, drew 2 and conceded 9 defeats while U-23 won 3, drew 2 and conceded 6 defeats.







About Jamie's coaching, forward Mahbubur Rahman Sufil said, "Jamie' lessons about practice are always helpful for us. He understands us; he knows what will work for us. I would like to thank him for this. We also can understand him. Jamie has given us everything we need."







"Jamie always stays in touch with us. We have a WhatsApp group, he gives directions there. We know he does these for our improvement; we also want to get back on the pitch." Sufil said on Tuesday through BFF.







"The combination of foreign and local coaches is really good. Our Bangladeshi coach Kaysar vai had been doing well with them. He explains Jamie's plans and directions to us; he mainly works on our fitness. Kaysar vai also stays in touch with us, I think Jamie-Kaysar vai combination is really good for us." He added.





BFF appointed Jamie Day as the head coach of Bangladesh national football team and Bangladesh U-23 football team on May in 2018 while Stuart Watkiss as assistant coach on June in 2018 and technical director for three months up on February this year. National team played total of 19 international matches under Jamie from May 2018 to January 2019. The men in red and green won 8 drew 2 and conceded 9 defeats.







The 40-year-old British Coach started his managerial career with English Club Welling United where he worked as player-manager from November in 2009 to December 2014.







Later, Jamie worked for Ebbsfleet United as a manager from December 2014 to April 2015, for Forest Green Rovers as an assistant manager for May 2015 to May 2016, for Braintree Town as a manager from May 2016 to September 2016 and returned in Welling United as a first team coach and later as manager from November 2016 to January 2017.





Day also worked for Gillingham as first team coach from January 2017 to September 2017 and worked for Barrow as assistant manager from February 2018 to May 2018.





